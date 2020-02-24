Full Year 2019 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 24, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Angus Guthrie

CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR

* Geert Herman August Peeters

CLP Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director

* Richard Kendall Lancaster

CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Dennis Ip

Daiwa Securities Co. Ltd., Research Division - Research Analyst

* Ming-Hon Li

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Utility and Alternative Energy and Analyst

* Pierre Lau

Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD, Head of Regional Utilities Research Hong Kong, China & Korea and Deputy Head



=====================

Angus Guthrie - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to this webcast of CLP's 2019 annual results briefing here in Hong Kong. We launched our 2019 annual results announcement with the Hong Kong exchange around mid