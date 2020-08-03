Aug 03, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT
Presentation
Corporate Participants
* Angus Guthrie
CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
* Geert Herman August Peeters
CLP Holdings Limited - CFO & Executive Director
* Richard Kendall Lancaster
CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director
Conference Call Participants
* Ming-Hon Li
HSBC, Research Division - Head of Utility and Alternative Energy and Analyst
* Pierre Lau
Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst
Angus Guthrie - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to CLP's Interim Results Announcement Webcast for 2020. We launched our interim results today at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange around mid-day, now are available also on our website along with the presentation that we will address today. I'm joined on the stage here by our CEO, Mr. Richard Lancaster; and CFO, Mr. Geert
Half Year 2020 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
