Half Year 2020 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 03, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Aug 03, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to CLP's Interim Results Announcement Webcast for 2020. We launched our interim results today at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange around mid-day, now are available also on our website along with the presentation that we will address today. I'm joined on the stage here by our CEO, Mr. Richard Lancaster; and CFO, Mr. Geert