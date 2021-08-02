Half Year 2021 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 02, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 02, 2021 / 07:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Angus Guthrie

CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR

* Nicolas Alain Marie Tissot

CLP Holdings Limited - CFO

* Richard Kendall Lancaster

CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Cissy Guan

BofA Securities, Research Division - Associate

* Ming-Hon Li

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Utility and Alternative Energy & Analyst



=====================

Angus Guthrie - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to CLP's 2021 Interim Results Analyst Briefing and Webcast. I'm joined here today for the webcast by the CEO of CLP Holdings, Mr. Richard Lancaster to my right; and the CFO of CLP Holdings; Mr. Nicolas Tissot to Richard's right. We announced our results and lodged them with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange at around about midday today. That same