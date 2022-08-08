Half Year 2022 CLP Holdings Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT

Presentation

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:45AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Marissa Wong;Director of Investor Relations

* Nicolas Alain Marie Tissot

CLP Holdings Limited - CFO

* Richard Kendall Lancaster

CLP Holdings Limited - CEO & Executive Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ken Liu

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Associate Director and Lead Analyst

* Ming-Hon Li

HSBC, Research Division - Head of Utility and Alternative Energy & Analyst



=====================

Marissa Wong;Director of Investor Relations -



Good afternoon, everybody and welcome to CLP's 2022 Interim Results Briefing. I am Marissa Wong, Director of Investor Relations. And I'm your host today which will be delivered today by CLP Holdings Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Richard Lancaster; and Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Nicolas Tissot. We lodged our 2022 interim results announcement with the Hong Kong Exchange