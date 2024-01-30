Jan 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
Marissa Wong - CLP Holdings Limited - Director of IR
Good evening, everybody, and thanks for dialing in to this briefing regarding the impairment of goodwill of EnergyAustralia's customer business. My name is Marissa Wong. I'm Director of Investor Relations. I am accompanied by CEO, Mr. T.K. Chiang; and CFO, Mr. Nicolas Tissot. We've got 45 minutes today, and we'll start with the briefing delivered by Nicolas, and that will be followed by a Q&A session. We will be taking questions live or through the text box function, but please focus your questions today to the topic of the impairment. It is not our intention to provide a full update to both the business on this call. We will be sharing a full set of financial results and a comprehensive update as part of the annual results announcement at the end of February.
And also, we are in blackout period. So unfortunately, my team and I am unable to address follow-up questions. So I do encourage you to make the most of this opportunity and engage us on the topic of the impairment.
With that, I will now pass over to Nicolas.
CLP Holdings Ltd EnergyAustralia Impairment of Goodwill Customer Business Briefing Call Transcript
Jan 30, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...