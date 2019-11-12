Q3 2019 Superconductor Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 04:00PM GMT

Moriah Shilton - LHA Investor Relations - SVP



Good morning, and thank you for joining us for STI's Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call.



With us from management today are Jeff Quiram, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Bill Buchanan, Chief Financial Officer.



