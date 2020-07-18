Jul 18, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital Investor Relations - Moderator



Thank you for joining us for the Clean Air Metals webinar. Abraham Drost is the CEO of Air and will be discussing yesterday's drill results on the Escape Lake zone and Thunder Bay North with Executive Chairman, Jim Gallagher.



Results included 27.9 meters of 3.39 grams per tonne platinum and 4.67 grams per tonne palladium, 1.67% copper, and 0.9% nickel. As always, you can refer to any disclosures on the company website. (Instructions)



So I'll hand it off to Abraham to give us an update.



Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO & Director



I'll give you really an update on Clean Air, a few slides that are directly related to the recent results, but a few summary slides here just to set the context for anyone new to the issuer. So Clean Air Metals was formed around the consolidation of Thunder Bay North and Escape Lake. Vendors were Panoramic of Australia, copper, nickel miner and Rio Tinto, the large international mining house.



Obviously, the disclaimer around forward