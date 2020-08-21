Aug 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Tina Byers - Adelaide Capital - Moderator



Thank you for joining us for today's Investor Update webinar with Clean Air Metals. Abraham Drost is here with us. Who's the CEO of Clean Air, and we'll be running through the presentation. Executive Chairman, Jim Gallagher is also with us, so we'll go through an updated presentation, followed by a Q&A at the end. This presentation will contain some forward-looking statements, so you can do those disclosures at cleanairmetals.ca.



And with that, I'll let Abraham take it away.



Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO, Director



Clean Air Metals was formed as a result of the consolidation of the Thunder Bay North project previously owned by Panoramic of Australia and the Escape Lake project previously owned by Rio Tinto plc. I'm here with my colleague, Jim Gallagher today and Jim is the former CEO of North American Palladium, which sold Lac Des Iles mine to Impala Platinum of South Africa in December of 2019. And since then, Jim and I joined the company in essence, to provide the nucleus of a management team. We