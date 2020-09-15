Sep 15, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Robert Kraft - SNN Network - Moderator



This is Robert Kraft and I'm your host on SNN Network. And we are a proud media sponsor for the upcoming Precious Metals Summit Europe, happening November 2 and 3, virtually this year. And joining me right now is Abraham Drost. He is the CEO of Clean Air Metals. It's a publicly traded company and got two symbols for you, AIR on the TSX Venture and CLRMF on the OTCQB. Abraham, thank you for joining me today. How are you doing?



Abraham Drost - Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Robert; doing well.



Questions and Answers:

- SNN Network - ModeratorVery good to hear. So let's start off with a very quick overview and history of Clean Air Metals, and then we'll go from there.- Clean Air Metals Inc. - CEO & DirectorSure. Clean Air came back to trade May 22 as AIR on the TSX as you said. It's a result of a consolidation of two platinum, palladium assets plus ancillary copper nickel in