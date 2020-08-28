Aug 28, 2020 / 04:30AM GMT

Thank you, everyone. Good afternoon. Thanks for joining China Oil and Gas Group Limited 2020 interim results investment conference call. Let's start with the financial performance. I believe all of you have the presentation on your hand. Please go to page 3. Page 3 summarize the major highlights of the Group for the first half of 2020. With the severe impact of the COVID-19, the Group's natural gas sales volume recorded to be 2.0 billion cubic meters for the first six months of 2020, flat with the same period last year.



Due to factors such as lower upstream gas prices and currency devaluation, the Group recorded a total revenue of HKD4.65 billion, a period-on-period decrease of 9.6%. Even though the Group's gross profit decreased by 4.8%, the Group's overall gross profit margin rose by 5.3% to 16.1% due to the Group effective optimization of cost of structure and last period was 15.3%.