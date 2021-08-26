Aug 26, 2021 / 03:30AM GMT

Sophia Xu -



Sophia Xu -



Ladies and gentlemen, this is Sophia Xu, Investment Department Manager. On behalf of China Oil And Gas Group Limited, it is with pleasure for me to welcome you all to our 2021 interim results conference call today. I will present the group's 2021 interim results and our CFO, Ms. Shan Yin Law, will answer any questions you may have after the presentation. Our presentation material for today has been uploaded to our website at www.hk603.hk under Investor Relations and then Roadshow Presentations or you can also access through the link attached in our announcement e-mail from yesterday.



We will first talk about the financial highlights and performance of the group followed by the operating performance of our