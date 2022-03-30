Mar 30, 2022 / 03:30AM GMT

Yin Shan Law - China Oil And Gas Group Limited - CFO



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of China Oil and Gas Group, it will be a pleasure for me to welcome you all to our 2021 annual results conference call. Today, our Executive Director, Sophia Xu will present the group's 2021 annual results. And myself will answer any questions you have after the presentation. Our presentation material for today has been upload to our official website at www.hk603.hk under Investor Relations and then Roadshow Presentation or you can also assess it through the link attached in our announcement in e-mail from yesterday.



We will first talk about the financial highlights, and performance of the group, followed by the operating performance of our core business, natural gas distribution business and then our upstream oil and gas production business in Canada. The presentation will take around 20 minutes, and we will have a Q&A section at the end.



Sophia, please go ahead. Thank you.



Sophia Xu -



Thank you, Jenny.