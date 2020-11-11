Nov 11, 2020 / 07:00AM GMT

Willem Blijdorp - Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Non-Executive Chair



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2020 Annual General Meeting of CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Limited. My name is Willem Blijdorp, and I'm the Chair of the Board of Directors and the designated Chairperson for today's meeting.



I have been informed by the company secretary, there is a quorum. I declare the meeting open, in response of Australian government restriction, instead of a physical meeting with shareholders, and the Board has decided to conduct the 2020 AGM online. We appreciate your understanding, and thank you for joining us today, and but maybe for some difficult time to join.



I would like to introduce you to the clinical Board today. Joining me from Europe is our Managing Director and CEO, Dr. Philippe Wolgen. Also in attendance, Mrs. Susan Smith, who is joining us from UK and Dr. Karen Agersborg, who is joining us from the USA. From our Melbourne office, Ms. Brenda Shanahan and Professor Jeffrey Rosenfeld as well as our Company Secretary and CFO, Mr. Darren Keamy.



Online, we also