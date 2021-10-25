Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Presentation Transcript

Oct 25, 2021 / 06:00AM GMT

* Malcolm Bull

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Head of IR

* Philippe Wolgen

CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd - MD



Malcolm Bull - CLINUVEL Pharmaceuticals Ltd - Head of IR



I'm Malcolm Bull, Head of Investor Relations, and I'd like to welcome all participants, and indeed, our Managing Director, Dr. Wolgen, to this webinar. We're holding this webinar to provide an opportunity to stakeholders, to ask questions on the what, how and when of our business.



As long-term shareholders know, we frequently provide updates on the company in our news and scientific communiques. But in the virtual world we've been living in for the past two years, not everyone has had the opportunity to review and ask questions on CLINUVEL's operations.



In addition to the time allocated to questions at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, we wanted to provide stakeholders with another opportunity to raise their questions. And