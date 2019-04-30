Q1 2019 Clariant AG Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 30, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Anja Pomrehn - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Anja Pomrehn, and I welcome you to Clariant's First Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and live web cast. Joining me today is Patrick Jany, the CFO of Clariant.



Patrick Jany - Clariant AG - CFO



Thank you, Anja. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. In