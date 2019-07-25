Half Year 2019 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 25, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Clariant First Half Year 2019 Results Conference Call. I'm Sandra, the Chorus Call operator. (Operator Instructions) The conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) The conference must not be recorded for publication or broadcast.



At this time, it's my pleasure to hand over to Ms. Anja Pomrehn, Head of Group Investor Relations. Please go ahead, madam.



Anja Pomrehn - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Anja Pomrehn, and I welcome you to Clariant's Half Year and Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. Joining me today are Patrick Jany, the CFO of Clariant; and Hariolf Kottmann, the Executive Chairman of Clariant.



The slides for today's presentation can be found on our website along with our media release. And I would like to remind the participants and listeners that the presentation does include forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks and uncertainties. The disclaimer can be found on Slide 2 in today's