Q3 2022 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 27, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Clariant Third Quarter 9 Months Figures 2022 Conference Call and Live Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra, and ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. This is Andreas speaking, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's Third Quarter 9 Months 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast. Please note that all information provided today reference the reported Q3 9 months 2022 results and the restated Q3 9 months 2021.



Joining me today, as usual, is Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO; and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing a summary of the third quarter development followed by Bill who will guide you through the group's financials and provide some brief business area comments. Conrad will then conclude with a few comments on Clariant's full year 2022 outlook.