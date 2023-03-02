Full Year 2022 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Sandra, and ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Andreas Schwarzwaelder, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's Fourth Quarter Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call and Live Webcast.



Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO; and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing a summary of the fourth quarter development, followed by Bill who will guide you -- us through the group's financial and provide some brief business area comments. Conrad will then conclude with a few comments on Clariant's sustainability