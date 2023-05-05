Q1 2023 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Thank you, Sandra. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Andreas Schwarzwaelder, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's First Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call and live webcast. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO; and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing an overview of the first quarter developments and a few comments on Clariant's sustainability transformation commitment followed by Bill who will guide you through the group's financials and provide some brief business unit specific comments. Conrad will then conclude with the outlook for the full year