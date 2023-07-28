Half Year 2023 Clariant AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Andreas Schwarzwaelder - Clariant AG - Head of IR



Thank you, Xandra. Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon. My name is Andreas Schwarzwaelder, and it's my pleasure to welcome you to Clariant's second quarter half year 2023 results conference call and live webcast. Joining me today are Conrad Keijzer, Clariant's CEO; and Bill Collins, Clariant's CFO. Conrad will start today's call by providing an overview of the second quarter developments and a few comments on Clariant's sustainability transformation commitment, followed by Bill who will guide us through the group's financials and provide some brief business unit specific comments, Conrad will then conclude with the outlook for the full year 2023. There will be a Q&A session following our