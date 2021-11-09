Carrefour SA Digital Day Transcript

Nov 09, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. I'm very happy to welcome you to our Digital Day. We have a lot of viewers connected today, which is fitting for a digital event. But seeing many of you in person after all these months is a real pleasure. I'd like to give a special welcome to our members of the Board who are here with us, to our shareholders, to investors, to analysts that cover Carrefour and to the press. And speaking for all our teams that contributed to this event, I want to say how grateful we are for your interest in our company.



Today, we will walk you through our numbers and share with you in detail our digital ambitions. You are not going to hear a bunch of those words. You are going to hear something I'm passionate about. Business not as usual. Digital is rewriting the way we do business in retail. For Carrefour, this is a tremendous opportunity in 3 different ways.



First, digital already adds value to our core business. It strengthens our omnichannel model, optimizes our operations and lowers our costs.