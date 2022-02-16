Full Year 2021 Carrefour SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT

Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us for this presentation of our annual results. Before diving into figures, I'd like to say that they reflect our achievements from the past years with a strong push in digital, fast-paced expansion allowing us to achieve our 2022 target 1 year ahead of time, an attractive owned brand leading the food transition for all, a leaner organization open to lease management and franchise and laser-focused execution to better serve our customers.



All of this has changed the face of Carrefour. One year ago, I said that we have moved from a turnaround model to a profitable and cash-generating growth model that will drive further results going forward. Today brings more proof that our model is delivering, making 2021 another year of strong performance in all areas. Sales continue to grow