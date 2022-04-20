Q1 2022 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 20, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Carrefour Analyst Conference Call. I'll now hand over to Mr. Matthieu Malige, CFO. Sir, please go ahead.



Matthieu Malige - Carrefour SA - CFO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and thanks for being with us for our Q1 2022 sales call. I'm here with SÃ©bastien Valentin and the IR team.



Overall, Carrefour posted another quarter of solid growth on the back of high comps in Q1 2021. The quarter was also shaped around substantial external factors, including an increasing inflation and of course, the war in Ukraine.



Before we dive into numbers, on behalf of the entire group, I would like to express our deepest thoughts for all those affected by the war in Ukraine. Carrefour has been mobilized since the beginning of the war in favor of Ukrainian refugees with an emergency action by the Carrefour Foundation, which included donations of food and hygiene products in Poland and Romania, and with the setting up of collection points at checkout counters in all the group's European countries. Our support continues.

