Q3 2022 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman & CEO



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for being with us today. As you know, we will meet again in a few days to talk about new strategic plan and our midterm perspectives. In the meantime and given the particle macro and business context, I wanted to be here today to exchange directly with you and the current performance of Carrefour and to answer any questions you may have.



My main message is that Carrefour is outperforming the industry and is maintaining a rapid transformation pace. This is materialized by our commercial and financial performance and through the swift integration of Grupo BIG in Brazil. Let me start with our performance. Let's be clear, operating retail in this inflationary environment is complex and requires a particular mindset and high anticipation. The