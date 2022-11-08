Carrefour SA To Discuss Strategic Plan Transcript

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman & CEO



Hello. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today. It is my great pleasure to see you here at our Massy headquarters. And I'd like to greet all of those who are joining us for the presentation of our new strategic plan, Carrefour 2026.



On behalf of all of our teams who helped to organize this event, I would like to say how much we appreciate your presence, which shows your interest in our group. I would like to give a special welcome to the members of our Board of Directors, who I can see here in the room, our shareholders, our teams, journalists, analysts, investors and those who are following us remotely.



Today, we're opening a new chapter in the transformation of our group. In 2018, while the economy was growing, Carrefour was lagging behind. Over the past 5 years, I've worked tirelessly for Carrefour to recover and regain its ability to meet the needs of customers' daily life through innovation. This was the aim of the Carrefour 2022 plan. Let's take a look back on these incredibly intense past 5 years.



