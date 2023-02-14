Full Year 2022 Carrefour SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 14, 2023 / 05:15PM GMT

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman & CEO



Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining us for this presentation of our annual results. Before diving into numbers, I'd like to make a few comments on 2022. 2022 was an intense and critical year, marked by a difficult context for our industry with the return of very high inflation in Europe, tensions in supply chains and an accelerating climate crisis.



In this changing environment, Carrefour proved the strength of its model and lived up to its commitments. I would like to emphasize this because it demonstrates our great control of our operations and the same financial discipline we have shown in the past 5 years. It is clear that 2022 has been a successful year for us. We recorded sustained growth in sales, and we continued to gain market share in