Apr 25, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
Presentation
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Matthieu Malige
Carrefour SA - CFO
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Andrew Philip Gwynn
BNP Paribas Exane, Research Division - Senior Food Researcher & Analyst of Food Retail
* James Robert Grzinic
Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Analyst
* Nick Coulter
Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst
* Nicolas Champ
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Director
* Sreedhar Mahamkali
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - European Head of Food Retail Equity Research Analyst
* William Woods
Sanford C. Bernstein & Co., LLC., Research Division - Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carrefour Q1 2023 Sales Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I
Q1 2023 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Presentation Transcript
Apr 25, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...