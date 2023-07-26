Half Year 2023 Carrefour SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 26, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT

Alexandre Bompard - Carrefour SA - Chairman & CEO



Good evening to all of you. Thank you for joining today's call to present our performance for the first half of 2023. Before diving into the numbers, I want to highlight the landmark events of our first half, the acquisition of hypermarket share in (inaudible) and supermarket chain match from the Louis Delhaize Group. This acquisition stands as a major milestone since it is the most significant deal we've carried out in France in the last 2 decades. More than just another transaction, this acquisition is a clear signal of the strength and robustness of our model. The fact that such an operation has become possible today underlines the resilience and adaptability of our operations. This move solidifies our