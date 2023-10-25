Oct 25, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
Operator
Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Carrefour Q3 2023 Sales Conference Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Matthieu Malige, Group CFO. Please go ahead, sir.
Matthieu Malige - Carrefour SA - CFO
Thank you. Good afternoon to all of you and thank you for attending this Q3 2023 sales call. Let me start with a few key highlights before we get into the details of our third quarter sales. Sales grew 9% on a like-for-like basis over the quarter, slightly below the Q2 level of plus 10.3%. The sequential slowdown primarily reflects the slowdown in food inflation in Q3 versus Q2. Aside from lower inflation, we saw a continuation of the trends and shopping behaviors observed in recent quarters, notably trading down and declines in volumes at similar levels.
In this context, we posted solid top line momentum, notably driven by our key strategic initiatives. Private label products kept resonating particularly well
Q3 2023 Carrefour SA Corporate Sales Call Transcript
Oct 25, 2023 / 04:15PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...