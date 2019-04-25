Apr 25, 2019 / 11:00AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Commerzbank conference call. (Operator Instructions) Let me now hand the floor over to Martin Zielke.
Martin Zielke - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of Board of MDs
Yes. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to our conference call following the release of our ad hoc in the morning. Thanks for joining this call at short notice.
First of all, I want to say a few words on the last weeks. We had very professional discussions with Deutsche. All meetings were conducted in a constructive atmosphere. The team from both banks have done an excellent job working together closely. They clearly came up with the facts needed to make a decision. I explicitly want to thank everybody involved on both sides. So now let me highlight the key messages of today.
Following the intensive talks with Deutsche, we have jointly decided to end the discussions on a possible merger. When we started our discussions in March, our clear aim was to find out if we can accelerate the implementation of our strategy Commerzbank 4.0 and benefit
Commerzbank AG and Deutsche Bank Discontinue Discussions About Merger Transcript
