Sep 22, 2020 / 12:10PM GMT

Rohith Chandra-Rajan - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody, and thank you for joining us. Before we get started with the Commerzbank discussion, I'd like to remind you there is a question box at the bottom of your screen. We'll have time for Q&A towards the end of the session. So if you do have questions, feel free to send them in, in the question box at the bottom of the screen.



So I'm very, very pleased to welcome this afternoon, Bettina Orlopp, CFO of Commerzbank. Good afternoon, Bettina. Thank you very much for joining us.



Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Member of the Board of MDs



Good afternoon, Rohith.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Director & Senior AnalystPerhaps we could just start with an update on the operating environment in terms of how that's evolved in recent months in terms of customer