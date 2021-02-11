Commerzbank AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 01:30PM GMT

Christoph Wortig - Commerzbank AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to our Capital Markets Day.



Of course, we would have preferred a face-to-face meeting with lots of you attending here in Frankfurt, but I'm sure this virtual format will still allow for a good session and helpful dialogue. Before I run you through the agenda, please take note of the usual disclaimer regarding all the content today.



We've planned for a 3-hour event, and we'll start with the prerecorded presentations from all the members of the Board of Managing Directors. Our new CEO, Manfred Knof, will start with the overview of the strategy and our ambitions for the next 3 years. The other Board members will then present their more detailed plans for their lines of responsibility before Manfred concludes with the transformation steps. We estimate this will take about 2 hours.



All the presentations can be downloaded either from the webcast page or from our Investor Relations website. The slides in the background of the speaker are a little bit lighter to ensure better visibility.