Q3 2021 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for the third quarter of 2021. We have 2 key messages today. One, we lift our net profit guidance for '21 into positive territory and; two, our transformation is fully on track. This is based on good progress and performance in the third quarter, and we are confident to reach or exceed our targets for 2021. Let's look at the key dimensions on Page 2.



Most important from a strategic perspective is that we are on track with our transformation milestones. This includes major steps in the setup of our business