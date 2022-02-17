Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Commerzbank AG's conference call regarding the fourth quarter results 2021. Please note that this call is being transmitted as well as recorded by audio webcast and will subsequently be made available for replay in the Internet. (Operator Instructions) The floor will be open for questions following Manfred Knof and Bettina Orlopp's presentation. Let me now turn the floor over to our CEO, Manfred Knof. The floor is yours.
Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO
Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for Q4 and the full year 2021. The first year of our transformation and my first year as CEO of Commerzbank turned out better than expected. We have delivered. We have achieved a positive net result despite extraordinary burdens of almost EUR 2 billion. Thus, we have digested the necessary restructuring charges for our transformation without eating into capital. The execution of our strategy is progressing well. We have delivered on almost all milestones towards our targeted
Q4 2021 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...