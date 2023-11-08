Commerzbank AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 10:30AM GMT

Christoph Wortig - Commerzbank AG - Head of IR



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Capital Markets Update. I'm pleased that financial analysts covering Commerzbank have largely joined our team session while everybody else participates in the webcast. In the next 2 hours, our CEO, Manfred Knof; and our CFO, Bettina Orlopp will present to you our strategic and financial plan until 2027, and both will be happy to answer your questions in the Q&A session. Presentations will take around 15 minutes, so we have more than an hour for Q&A. I will give some technical guidance before we start Q&A, but now I would like to open the floor to Manfred Knof for the presentation.



Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO



Good morning, everybody. When I started as CEO of Commerzbank almost 3 years ago, the bank was not in good shape. Today, I'm pleased to call the turnaround of Commerzbank a success story. We have delivered on Strategy 2024, and now we are moving forward to earn cost of capital.



Let me highlight the major