Q4 2018 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Stephan Engels - Commerzbank AG - CFO & Member of the Board of MDs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call on the results of the fourth quarter and the full year 2018.



Since 2018 marks the halfway point of Commerzbank 4.0, let me start by assessing our progress on the 3 cornerstones of our strategy.



First, simple. We have successfully transformed and refined our business model towards a clearly customer-driven commercial bank. In PSBC, we have completely overhauled our approach to consumer finance and set up a dedicated business unit to address more business customers, both are important prerequisites for continued growth.



In Corporate Clients, we have successfully integrated our investment