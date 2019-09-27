Commerzbank AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Sep 27, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Christoph Wortig - Commerzbank AG - Head of IR



So good morning, everybody. Welcome to our update on strategy of Commerzbank 5.0. Today, we have Martin Zielke, our CEO; and Stephan Engels, our CFO, here who are going to present to you the strategy and some financials to it. And later on in the agenda, we are going to have a Q&A session. I will moderate the Q&A then, take your names and always write them down, and I hope I will do it in the perfect order of appearance. And I will also take up questions that are handed in by people participating in the video webcast. So in other words, also we are going to broadcast the whole stuff live in the Internet and it's also going to be available later on for replay on demand, as you wish to watch it again, maybe, or even your personal experience if the camera got you. So this is basically how we're going to do it.



One remark, very technical, you have the presentation in front of you, you've seen it. Look in the disclaimer please, you see everything with regards to cautionary restatement and forward-looking statements, that's just for good