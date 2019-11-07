Q3 2019 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Stephan Engels - Commerzbank AG - CFO & Member of the Board of MDs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call on the results of the third quarter of 2019. Last week, we already had to prerelease key figures of Q3 as our results came in better than expected, especially when you factor in the negative exceptional item that has not been part of expectations. In that sense, I'm happy today to guide you through the [force] of the figures of the quarter that can be labeled with a robust performance in a challenging environment.



Let's start with the highlights of the quarter. Q3 yet again shows that we executed on our strategy and delivered. The key drivers of the strategy move us in the right direction. This is a sound