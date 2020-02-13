Q4 2019 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 13, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to the Commerzbank AG conference call. Please note that this call is being transmitted and recorded by audio webcast and will be subsequently made available for replay in the Internet. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to Stephan Engels.



Stephan Engels - Commerzbank AG - CFO & Member of the Board of MDs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our conference call on the results of the fourth quarter and the full year 2019. The CFO handover from me to Bettina Orlopp is valid one. We have spent a good amount of time in jointly preparing the year-end closing of 2019, therefore, Bettina will guide you through our presentation in the call. I would like to thank and to take this opportunity to thank you all for the good and constructive discussions we had over the last 8 years. Though, this included one or the other challenging topic, it was always very professional attitude that has to set the tone for all the meetings we had. So thanks, again, and I'm looking forward to any future