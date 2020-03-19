Mar 19, 2020 / 12:10PM GMT

Izabel G. Dobreva - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



Hello, and welcome back. I am Izabel Dobreva from the European banks team here at Morgan Stanley. And next up, we have Commerzbank live from Frankfurt. I'm delighted to be joined by Dr. Bettina Orlopp, who is the Chief Financial of Commerzbank. Hi, Bettina.



Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Member of the Board of MDs



Hi, Izabel.



Izabel G. Dobreva - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity Analyst



So to summarize what we have discussed in our conference so far, the main themes have centered around the asset quality outlook of the banks, the liquidity situation and, of course, any implications for capital. I would like to discuss all of these themes in our fireside chat as well as progress on the key transformational targets announcing Commerzbank's strategic plan.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - Equity AnalystBut