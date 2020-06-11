Jun 11, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Jernej Omahen - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - MD & Head of the European Financial Institutions Group



First of all, good morning from my side, and welcome back to our European Financials Conference, but more importantly, welcome to our next session, which is a session on Commerzbank. And I'm delighted to be joined here by Martin Zielke, who's the Chief Executive Officer of Commerzbank. Martin truly is a veteran of European banking and of German banking, having joined the industry in 1983 at Deutsche Bank. He then switched between various roles, but joined Commerzbank in 2002.



So Martin, I think it's fair to say that you're now experiencing your third systemic crisis from a position of being a senior executive at Commerzbank. But before we go any further, and I am genuinely looking forward to this discussion, let me pause here for a second and just say, Martin, thank you very much for finding the time to join us here today, even though it's virtually. Thank you for spending time with us and with our clients. And I certainly hope that we make you feel welcome over the course of