Q3 2020 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Commerzbank AG Conference Call. Please note that this call is being transmitted as well as recorded by audio webcast and will subsequently be made for available for replay in the Internet. (Operator Instructions) Let me now turn the floor over to Bettina Orlopp.



Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Member of the Board of MDs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our earnings call on the third quarter 2020. Overall, the financials of the third quarter came in quite well with no surprises. Most important in the current crisis, we support our customers, our capital ratio remains strong, and the business with our customers shows a stable development. Before I walk you through the financials, I'd like to highlight some of our business achievements of the last months, demonstrating that we are clearly making progress in the transformation of Commerzbank.



Let me start with Private and Small-Business Customers. Just last Monday, we have concluded the legal merger