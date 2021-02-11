Q4 2020 Commerzbank AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Feb 11, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Commerzbank AG conference call. Please note that this call is being transmitted as well as recorded by audio webcast and will subsequently be made available for replay in the Internet. (Operator Instructions)



Let me now turn the floor over to your host, Bettina Orlopp.



Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Member of the Board of MDs



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our earnings call for the fourth quarter of the financial year 2020.



2020 has, to a large degree, been shaped by the corona pandemic. We have taken on the resulting challenges and charted our way forward. This is clearly visible in the results, which are burdened by effects from the pandemic, but also reflect our strategic decision to transform Commerzbank in the years ahead.



We have invited all of you to our Capital Markets Day this afternoon, where we will discuss our transformation agenda. In this call, therefore, I will focus on 2020 and will leave details on strategy