Q2 2021 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 04, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for the second quarter of this year. I will provide you with the overview of the strategic and financial development before Bettina will guide you through the details of the financial performance.



Overall, we have made good progress in the strategic transformation of the bank and reached a solid operating result of EUR 570 million in the first half of the year. Q2 stand-alone came in with an operating result of EUR 32 million. It benefits from the benign risk results and from our robust client-facing business, but