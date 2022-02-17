Q4 2021 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 17, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for Q4 and the full year 2021. The first year of our transformation and my first year as CEO of Commerzbank turned out better than expected. We have delivered. We have achieved a positive net result despite extraordinary burdens of almost EUR 2 billion. Thus, we have digested the necessary restructuring charges for our transformation without eating into capital. The execution of our strategy is progressing well. We have delivered on almost all milestones towards our targeted