Commerzbank AG Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 01, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Christoph Wortig - Commerzbank AG - Head of IR



Good afternoon, and welcome to our Virtual Capital Markets Day, live from the 49th floor here at our headquarters in Frankfurt. It's almost exactly 1 year since our last Capital Markets Day, and we are very much looking forward to giving you an update on our strategy 2024 today. Before I run you through the agenda, please take note of the usual disclaimer regarding all the content today.



Manfred Knof, Thomas Schaufler, Michael Kotzbauer and Bettina Orlopp will each give you updates on the strategy, which we estimate will take not an hour and the half, but a little bit less. As it is only 2 weeks after the presentation of our 2021 figures, the focus today is on the operational development of our strategy towards our targets in 2024.



This includes concrete milestones for 2022 as well as an update of our financial targets. As promised 1 year ago, we want to be as transparent as possible and give you the opportunity to keep track on our strategy execution. The presentations will be followed by a 10-minute break. After that, all 4 Board members