Q3 2022 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Operator
Manfred Knof - Commerzbank AG - Chairman of the Board of MD & CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our earnings call for the third quarter. Let me start with some general remarks before I walk you through the slides and Bettina goes into the financials.
On the one hand, we see a very strong performance in our business and are fully on track with our transformation program. On the other hand, we face significant macro uncertainties along the lines of GDP, inflation, rates, and asset quality. This makes it very hard to provide you with an outlook that does not come with some health warnings. However, I'm very convinced that we will
