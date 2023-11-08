Q3 2023 Commerzbank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Bettina Orlopp - Commerzbank AG - CFO, Head of Tax, IR, Treasury & Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of MD



Good morning, and welcome to our earnings call for the third quarter of 2023. I would like to focus on the quarter and the outlook for 2023 in this call. In our capital markets update later today, we will cover the longer-term plans and outlook.



The results of the quarter speak for themselves. It has again been an excellent quarter. Let me start with the year-to-date financials before going into more detail on the quarter. The operating result reached nearly EUR 2.9 billion and the net result, EUR