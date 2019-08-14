Full Year 2019 CSL Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 14, 2019 / 01:00AM GMT

Mark Dehring - CSL Limited - Head of IR



Ladies and gentlemen, good morning, and welcome to CSL's Full Year Results Call for Fiscal 2019. It's Mark Dehring speaking, and I have with me here in the room, Paul Perreault, CSL's Chief Executive Officer; and David Lamont, CSL's Chief Financial Officer.



As with past practice, Paul will provide an overview of the results and operations, and David will be providing some additional detail on the financials. We'll then move to question-and-answer session. Please note, this briefing is being webcast. And lastly, before we start, I draw your attention to the forward statement disclaimer contained in your packs.



I'll now pass you over to Paul Perreault. Paul?



Paul R. Perreault - CSL Limited - MD, CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Mark. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review CSL's full year results for 2019. I'd like to take you through the highlights of what we've achieved over the financial year, and I'll also have David provide more detail on the financials before I