CSL Ltd Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Oct 16, 2019 / 02:00AM GMT

Brian A. McNamee - CSL Limited - Independent Chairman



(presentation)



So good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Brian McNamee, and as Chairman of CSL Limited, it is a pleasure to welcome you to the CSL Limited 2019 Annual General Meeting. I also acknowledge all our shareholders who are accessing the meeting via webcast today. There is a quorum present and I'm delighted to officially open the meeting.



For those in the room here, I want to make -- take a moment to ensure that you're familiar with the evacuation procedures to be followed in the unlikely event of an emergency. If an evacuation alarm sounds, the venue's fire wardens will enter the room and direct us to the emergency evacuation points. Please follow their instructions.



This is the first time that we've held our Annual General Meeting here in Sydney. And we're pleased to gather with a good number of the over 48,000 shareholders who live in New South Wales. They represent around 30% of all CSL shareholders, and for this reason, we found it was a good thing to bring the AGM to Sydney in our 25th year as a